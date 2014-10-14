FDA staff wants Pfizer to keep black box warning on anti-smoking drug

Oct 14 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff
recommended that Pfizer Inc keep a severe warning on its
controversial quit-smoking drug Chantix.
Approved in 2006, Chantix has been one of Pfizer's most
controversial drugs, after severe side effects including
suicidal thoughts, erratic behavior and drowsiness came to light
in 2007.
The FDA placed a black box warning on the product in 2009,
warning users of the neuropsychological effects. A black box
warning is the most severe and most restrictive kind of warning
on a product.
The FDA staff said on Tuesday observational post-marketing
studies submitted by the company "had a number of study design
limitations." (1.usa.gov/1CgJYlM)
The document said the studies did not cover the full range
of the neuropsychiatric adverse events seen in postmarketing
adverse event reports associated with varenicline, which is sold
as Chantix.
"These limitations may underestimate the actual incidence of
neuropsychiatric adverse events...associated with varenicline,"
the FDA said.
A panel of FDA staff and experts will vote on the
recommendations on Oct. 16.
