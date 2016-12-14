UPDATE 2-FDA approves Pfizer ointment for chronic itchy skin condition

(Adds cost of drug, analyst comment)
By Bill Berkrot
Dec 14 A Pfizer Inc ointment to treat
mild to moderate cases of the itchy skin condition eczema, or
atopic dermatitis, won U.S. approval for use in patients aged
two years and older, the Food and Drug Administration said on
Wednesday.
Atopic dermatitis, a chronic inflammatory skin disease, is
the most common of the many types of eczema, typically beginning
in childhood and possibly lasting through adulthood. The
condition causes red, scaly and crusted bumps on the skin that
can be extremely itchy.
The topical drug, crisaborole, will be sold under the brand
name Eucrisa, the FDA said.
Pfizer, which acquired the drug through its $5.2 billion
purchase of Anacor Pharmaceuticals earlier this year, has
estimated potential annual peak sales for Eucrisa of about $2
billion.
Eucrisa will carry a wholesale price of $580 for a 60 gram
(2 ounce) tube and be available by the end of January, Pfizer
said. The wholesale cost does not take into account discounts or
rebates the company may offer insurers and pharmacy benefit
managers.
Atopic dermatitis is considered to be a large market and an
unmet need.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi are
awaiting an approval decision for their injectable drug
dupilumab for more severe cases of atopic dermatitis, which
patients have described as being like having a permanent case of
poison ivy that leads to intense scratching and skin damage.
While dupilumab appears to be more effective, BMO Capital
Markets analyst Alex Arfaei said in a research note, "Eucrisa
will likely have a dosing, safety and price advantage;
attractive attributes for dermatologists."
He sees the treatment reaching annual peak sales of about $2
billion by 2023.
In clinical trials that led to the drug's approval, many
patients who received Eucrisa experienced clear or almost clear
skin after 28 days of treatment. The most common side effect was
application site pain, including burning or stinging, the agency
said.
Pfizer shares were little changed, closing at $32.82 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York and Akankshita
Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish and Alan
Crosby)