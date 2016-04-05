FDA approves Pfizer's biosimilar for inflammatory diseases

April 5 Pfizer Inc's drug for multiple
inflammatory diseases was approved in the United States, making
it the second biosimilar to be approved by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration.
The drug Inflectra, a copy of Johnson & Johnson's
Remicade, is approved for use in patients with diseases such as
Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis,
the FDA said on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1RWO6BF)
Biosimilars are copies of biotech drugs and they are watched
by investors for their potential to take business away from
companies making the original, expensive product.
Inflectra is manufactured by Korean drugmaker Celltrion Inc
for Hospira, a unit of Pfizer.
