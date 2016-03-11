FDA approves Pfizer's lung cancer drug for expanded use

March 11 The United States Food and Drug
Administration on Friday approved the expanded use of Pfizer
Inc's drug to treat a type of lung cancer.
The health regulator approved the drug, Xalkori, as a
treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who
have a specific mutation of a gene named ROS1.
This type of gene mutation has been identified in various
cancers including NSCLC and accounts for about 1 percent of the
total non-small cell lung cancer patients.
Xalkori is an oral treatment that blocks the activity of the
ROS1 protein in tumors that have the mutation. This prevents the
tumor from growing and spreading. (1.usa.gov/1U6UGbG)
The drug was approved by the FDA in 2011 to treat non-small
cell lung cancer patients who had a mutation of the anaplastic
lymphoma kinase (ALK) gene. That mutation accounts for about 4
percent of all NSCLC patients.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in
the United States, with an estimated 221,200 new diagnoses and
158,040 deaths in 2015, according to the National Cancer
Institute.
Shares of the largest U.S. drugmaker were up 2.3 percent at
$30.28 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)