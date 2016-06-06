UPDATE 3-Pfizer's opioid painkiller can be manipulated for abuse -FDA

(Adds details of review, background on drug)
By Natalie Grover
June 6 Pfizer Inc's experimental
long-acting opioid painkiller has some abuse-resistant
properties but addicts can still extract oxycodone from the drug
using certain solvents, a preliminary review by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration concluded on Monday.
Pfizer is seeking approval to claim the drug, whose proposed
trade name is Troxyca ER, deters abuse. It wants to market the
drug for patients with pain severe enough to require
around-the-clock treatment for whom other drugs are not enough.
The review comes ahead of meeting on Wednesday of outside
experts, who will discuss the drug and recommend whether it
should be approved. The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice
of its advisory panels but typically does.
Troxyca ER contains oxycodone and naltrexone, a drug that
negates the effect of oxycodone if the pellets are crushed. (1.usa.gov/1UCIQUI)
Pfizer's morphine-based, long-acting painkiller Embeda uses
a similar technology. The FDA approved Embeda with an abuse
deterrent label in 2014.
The FDA review said oxycodone could be extracted from
Troxyca ER using multiple common solvents, some more easily than
others. Pfizer states in its own briefing documents that
oxycodone could only be uniquely extracted, without naltrexone,
using one solvent.
On Tuesday the panel will consider an abuse-resistant opioid
made by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ,
Vantrela ER. The FDA found the drug had abuse-deterrent
properties when snorted or injected. The benefit was less clear
when the product was swallowed.
Studies showed that little oxycodone is released from heated
Troxyca ER vapor, reducing the likelihood of abuse by those
seeking to inhale it, the reviewers said.
The abuse of opioids - a class of drugs that includes heroin
and prescription painkillers - has reached epidemic proportions
in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) estimates that 78 Americans die every day from
opioid overdose.
Last week officials in Minnesota determined that the April
death of musician Prince was due to an accidental overdose of
the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty
and Matthew Lewis)