Pfizer bets on gene therapy as technology comes of age

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 8 Pfizer Inc is moving into
the gene therapy space in the latest sign that the technology
for fixing faulty genes may finally be ready for prime time,
following earlier setbacks.
The U.S. drugmaker said on Monday it was establishing a gene
therapy platform to study potential treatments, led by a top UK
expert, and had struck a deal with privately owned U.S. biotech
firm Spark Therapeutics to develop a treatment for haemophilia.
The Spark programme is expected to enter early-stage
clinical trials for haemophilia B in the first half of 2015.
Spark will be responsible for the early Phase I/II tests, with
Pfizer taking over late-stage studies, any regulatory approvals
and potential commercialisation.
Spark will get $20 million upfront and be eligible for
additional payments based on product success worth up to $260
million.
Pfizer's research effort in gene therapy will be led by
Michael Linden, a professor from King's College London and
director of the University College London Gene Therapy
Consortium. Linden is joining Pfizer on a two-year secondment.
Gene therapy has seen more than 20 years of experiments but
research has been dogged by a series of disappointments and
safety concerns.
Now, however, scientists have solved some of the earlier
problems and treatments are starting to reach the clinic, with a
the Western world's first gene therapy set to go on sale in
Germany to treat and ultra-rare blood disease.
"The fundamental understanding of the biology of hereditary
rare diseases, coupled with advances in the technology to
harness disarmed viruses as gene delivery vehicles, provide a
ripe opportunity to investigate the next wave of potential
life-changing therapies for patients," said Pfizer research head
Mikael Dolsten.
Among other major pharmaceutical companies, Bayer AG
struck a gene therapy deal with Dimension
Therapeutics in June, while Novartis AG recently
established a new cell and gene therapies unit, and Sanofi SA
has a long-standing tie-up with Oxford BioMedica
.
(Editing by Louise Heavens)