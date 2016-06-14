UPDATE 1-Shire buys bowel drug rights from Pfizer

(Adds details, background)
June 14 Irish drugmaker Shire Plc said
it would buy the rights to an experimental bowel drug from
Pfizer Inc to bolster its pipeline of gastrointestinal
treatments.
The drug, PF-00547659, which is designed to treat
moderate-to-severe inflammatory bowel disease, has successfully
completed mid-stage studies, Shire said on Tuesday.
Inflammatory bowel disease is a condition that affects
either part or all of the digestive tract and the cause of the
disease is unknown.
Shire's portfolio of gastrointestinal drugs includes
approved treatments such as Vynase for binge-eating disorder and
Gattex for short bowel syndrome.
Howard Mayer, the company's head of clinical development,
said the licensing deal fits with the company's focus of
developing treatments for gastrointestinal conditions that
affect a small group of patients.
Two of the company's experimental drugs, aimed at treating
rare gastric diseases, were given breakthrough designation on
Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Breakthrough therapy designation speeds up the development
and review of medicines intended to treat serious or
life-threatening diseases.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil
D'Silva)