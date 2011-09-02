UPDATE 1-Pfizer extends offer for Icagen again

CHICAGO, Sept 2 Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) extended the
expiration date of its tender offer for Icagen Inc. ICGN.O
until tonight 6 p.m. EDT.
On Thursday, Pfizer extended the offer by 24 hours and was
set to expire at midnight EDT on Thursday.
The American Stock Transfer & Trust Co, LLC, the depositary
for the tender offer, indicated that as of midnight on
September 1, 2011, about 4,111,667 shares of Icagen's common
stock had been validly tendered, including shares tendered by
directors and executive officers of Icagen.
Pfizer already owns 1,067,015 shares of Icagen's common
stock, which when added to the number of tendered shares
represents about 58.2 percent of outstanding Icagen shares.
This represents about 49.6 percent of diluted Icagen shares
and was 39,799 shares below the number needed to complete the
deal.
(Reporting by Debra Sherman; Editing by Derek Caney)