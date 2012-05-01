Pfizer beats profit forecast, helped by cost cuts

May 1 Pfizer Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly earnings as cost controls partly
offset plunging sales of its Lipitor cholesterol fighter, now
facing competition from cheaper generics.
The largest U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday that it earned
$1.79 billion, or 24 cents per share, in the first quarter. That
compared with $2.2 billion, or 28 cents per share, in the
year-earlier period when results were hurt by a litigation
charge and costs of revamping research operations.
Excluding special items, Pfizer earned 58 cents per share.
Analysts, on average, had expected 56 cents per share.
The company's revenue fell 7 percent to $15.41 billion, a
bit below Wall Street expectations of $15.47 billion.