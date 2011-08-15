UPDATE 2-Pfizer wins Viagra patent battle against Teva

* Teva cannot launch generic Viagra until 2019
* Pfizer still in Viagra litigation with other companies
* Pfizer's shares rise 2 pct in mid-morning trading
(Updates with investor comment, stock reaction, details)
By Toni Clarke
BOSTON, Aug 15 Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on
Monday it won a patent infringement case against the U.S. unit
of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) TEVA.O,
preventing Teva from launching a generic version of Pfizer's
erectile dysfunction drug Viagra until October 2019.
A federal court judge ruled on Friday that the patent under
dispute was valid and enforceable. The decision, which affects
about $1 billion in U.S. sales of Viagra, is subject to
appeal.
The decision came as a surprise to analysts, most of whom
had expected Viagra to lose market exclusivity in 2012.
Pfizer's shares rose 2 percent to $18.23 in mid-morning trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.
The ruling comes as Pfizer braces for the loss later this
year of market exclusivity for its biggest-selling product, the
cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor, which had 2010 sales of
nearly $11 billion.
"I think this is an important win for Pfizer," said Damien
Conover, an analyst at Morningstar. "If you can hold on to $1
billion in sales of a high-margin product, that will definitely
help offset the patent cliff Pfizer is facing."
A spokeswoman for Teva declined to comment on the ruling.
Analysts at Jefferies & Company estimate that the retention
of U.S. Viagra sales is worth 3 percent to 4 percent in
additional earnings per share.
Viagra generated nearly $2 billion in worldwide sales in
2010, of which roughly half came from the United States.
Pfizer, the world's biggest drugmaker, said litigation on
the same patent remains pending against other generic
companies, but no trials are scheduled in those cases.
"Teva is considered the strongest among the generic
drugmakers when it comes to litigation, so the fact that Teva
lost this doesn't augur well for the smaller competitors that
lack the legal resources that Teva has," said Les Funtleyder, a
portfolio manager at Miller Tabak & Co, which owns Pfizer
shares but not Teva's.
Teva had challenged Pfizer's U.S. method-of-treatment
patent, which covers the indication for which the drug is used.
That patent expires in October 2019. The U.S.
composition-of-matter patent is set to expire in March 2012.
Typically, it is the composition-of-matter patent that
holds off competition. That Pfizer won the "use" patent may
have something to do with its unusual development history.
Viagra, known also as sildenafil, was originally developed
as a blood pressure treatment. Its impact on erectile
dysfunction was discovered by accident. That discovery
triggered a new "use" patent, which has enabled the company to
hold off competition longer.
A lower-dose version of the drug, Revatio, is used to
improve the ability to exercise in people with pulmonary
arterial hypertension -- or high blood pressure in the vessels
carrying blood to the lungs. It's patent expires in 2012.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke, editing by Gerald E. McCormick
and Gunna Dickson)