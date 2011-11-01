UPDATE 4-Pfizer circles wagons around expiring Lipitor

* Q3 EPS $0.62 vs $0.56 forecast
* Q3 revs $17.19 bln vs $16.42 bln forecast
* Raises 2011 share repurchase target by $2 bln
* CEO Read pushes to protect Lipitor
* Stock rises 0.4 pct as broad stock market slumps
(Rewrites throughout with CEO interview, details on Lipitor)
By Ransdell Pierson and Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, Nov 1 Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), known for
an aggressive sales culture, is planning to hold onto every
Lipitor prescription it can as the company's biggest drug faces
a first wave of U.S. generic competition later this month.
Chief Executive Ian Read described his determination to at
least temporarily protect the $10-billion a year cholesterol
fighter from the steep sales declines that large medicines
typically suffer when they lose U.S. marketing exclusivity.
"Whether this is possible in a market like the United
States is very unpredictable," Read said in an interview on
Tuesday.
Lipitor's patent protection expires Nov. 30, after which
two new versions of the drug are expected to be sold by Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd (RANB.NS) and Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc
WPI.N. They will be the only competitors for six months,
after which a number of other copycats may enter the market.
"Basically we will try to offer as much as possible in this
180-day period -- a real opportunity for people who like the
original brand and trust the original brand to stay on the
original brand," Read said.
The world's largest drugmaker reported on Tuesday quarterly
sales and profits that beat investor expectations, helped by
strong demand for its medicines in emerging markets and growth
of its animal health and nutritional products businesses.
Pfizer raised its 2011 profit forecast and affirmed that
2012 earnings will be little changed from this year, even with
a waning Lipitor.
(For a graphic on Pfizer earnings, see:
link.reuters.com/meq74s )
PROTECTING THE BRAND
Pfizer's earnings and share price have been in the dumps
for most of the past five years due to worry over Lipitor and
the company's inability to create big-selling drugs.
Top medicines typically lose 80 to 90 percent of their U.S.
sales within the first year after they lose patent protection.
Read said the company would like someday to sell a
non-prescription version of Lipitor, assuming that the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration approves the strategy.
But rival drugmakers, including Merck, have failed in
previous attempts to win FDA approval for over-the-counter
versions of their similar cholesterol drugs.
Watson, which is introducing a generic authorized by
Pfizer, said it assumes the branded Lipitor will still hold on
to about 40 percent of its current prescription volume for
those first six months.
"They have been very aggressive at maintaining their brand
share," Watson Chief Executive Officer Paul Bisaro said on a
call with analysts to discuss Watson's third-quarter earnings.
Leerink Swann analyst Jason Gerberry said a 40 percent
market share of prescriptions is about twice as much as brand
companies typically retain in the initial 180-day period, when
only one or two generic rivals come to market.
"This does allow Pfizer to potentially capture economics
that maybe bigger brand companies have historically let go by
the wayside," Gerberry said.
To do so, Watson said Pfizer is contracting with pharmacy
benefit managers -- which negotiate with drugmakers and manage
prescription coverage for health insurers and employers -- to
gain preferred positions on their lists of covered drugs.
Under Read, Pfizer has slashed its research budget and
plans to slim down through the sale or spinoff of its
nonpharmaceutical units. A handful of promising new drugs
working their way through late-stage trials have also restored
some faith in the company's laboratories.
Its shares closed 0.4 percent higher at $19.33 on Tuesday,
even as the broad S&P 500 Index .SPX fell 2.8 percent. The
company, which has bought back $6.5 billion worth of its shares
so far this year, said it now aims to buy back between $7
billion and $9 billion worth of shares by year's end.
SALES TROUNCE FORECAST
Pfizer earned $3.74 billion, or 48 cents per share in the
third quarter, including a $1.3 billion after-tax gain on the
recent sale of its Capsugel business.
Excluding special items, Pfizer earned 62 cents per share.
Analysts on average expected 56 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Company revenue rose 7 percent to $17.19 billion, well
above Wall Street expectations of $16.42 billion. Revenue would
have risen only 1 percent if not for the weak dollar, which
increases the value of sales in overseas markets.
Revenue from prescription drugs rose 6 percent to $14.75
billion, greatly helped by soaring demand in emerging markets
-- a phenomenon that has propped up sales of many Pfizer rivals
in the past year. Pfizer sales grew 18 percent in such markets,
including include China, Russia, Turkey and India.
Global Lipitor sales rose 3 percent to $2.6 billion, which
Sanford Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said was about $140
million above his forecast.
Sales of Enbrel, a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis
obtained through Pfizer's purchase of U.S. rival Wyeth in late
2009, rose 20 percent to $957 million. Sales of Lyrica, used to
treat nerve pain, jumped 27 percent to $961 million.
But the strongest sales gains came from its noncore
businesses, which Pfizer aims to possibly sell or spin off.
Animal health products sales jumped 21 percent to $1.04
billion, boosted by the company's recent acquisition of King
Pharmaceuticals and its Alpharma brands.
Sales of nutritional products, such as baby formula and
maternity supplements, jumped 31 percent to $577 million on
increased demand primarily in China and the Middle East.
The company said it now expects full-year 2011 profit of
$2.24 to $2.29 per share, excluding special items, from its
earlier view of $2.16 to $2.26 per share. The company expects
earnings next year of $2.25 to $2.35 per share.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Michele Gershberg,
Matthew Lewis and Tim Dobbyn)