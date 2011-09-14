UPDATE 1-Pfizer CFO says no decision yet on divestitures

* Options open for how to divest animal health, nutrition
* Variables include tax consequences, market conditions
By Lewis Krauskopf
Sept 14 Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) has not decided how
it might divest its nutrition or animal health businesses, the
drugmaker's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
Pfizer in July announced it was exploring options,
including spin-off or sale, of the two businesses. Their
combined value could reach about $25 billion to $32 billion,
according to Credit Suisse analyst Catherine Arnold.
A Bloomberg News report on Tuesday, citing anonymous
sources, said that Pfizer was delaying a sale of the nutrition
business to explore whether a tax-free spin-off was a better
option. Asked about the report, Pfizer CFO Frank D'Amelio told
an investor conference that no decision had been reached.
"We haven't reached a conclusion on any structure,"
D'Amelio said at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare
Conference in New York.
He said the variables involved in the decision for the
units included tax consequences, regulatory hurdles, potential
buyers and market conditions. Pfizer has said it does not
expect to make any announcement about the businesses until next
year.
Some analysts have said that a spin-off of the animal
health business is more likely because a sale could encounter
objections from anti-trust regulators.
The drugmaker's decision on the units came after a review
of the company's entire business portfolio under CEO Ian Read,
a company veteran who took the helm in December.
The review concluded that Pfizer should hang on to its
established-products unit, which sells generic drugs, and which
some on Wall Street also hoped would be a candidate to be sold
off.
At the conference, D'Amelio said his vision for the future
of Pfizer included one business that sells innovative products
and another that sells established ones, which includes generic
drugs and would generate a lot of cash.
"When you get out several years, I think we'll have those
two kinds of distinct businesses," he said. The financial goal
with that structure, he said, is "consistent sustainable
earnings growth over time."
D'Amelio also said Pfizer was improving its return on
investment in its research operations.
He pointed to the fact that, at the time Pfizer announced
its $68 billion purchase of Wyeth in 2009, the combined
research budget of the companies was $11 billion. Next year, he
said, Pfizer is forecasting research spending of $6.5 billion
to $7 billion.
That spending is lower than what Pfizer was spending on its
own at the time of the Wyeth deal, D'Amelio said, "and I
believe our productivity, our output is better."
Pfizer's decision to cut back research spending has been
controversial. While praised by some on Wall Street as a needed
move after a decade of the industry's failure to see return on
huge research spending, the cuts are a worrisome sign to others
in the industry.
Eli Lilly (LLY.N) CEO John Lechleiter, for example, has
said it would be a mistake for the company to significantly cut
its research budget in order to discover new therapies.
Pfizer shares were down 1 percent at $18.14 on Wednesday
morning.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, editing by Matthew Lewis)