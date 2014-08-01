CORRECTED-Pfizer says threats to managers force staff lockout at Mumbai factory

(Corrects final paragraph to make clear that the Goa plant
currently belongs to Wyeth Ltd, not Pfizer Ltd))
MUMBAI Aug 1 Pfizer Ltd, the Indian
unit of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc, said on Friday it
locked out staff at its Mumbai drug factory after some employees
tried to disrupt production lines and threatened management.
The lockout at the Thane plant, which employs 212 people,
would have no impact on the group's supply of medicines, a
Pfizer Ltd spokesman said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
Work would not resume at the factory until it was assured of
the safety of all staff, the statement said, without saying why
the unrest had occurred. Nor did it give details on the threats
or attempts at disruption it had cited.
"There have been multiple incidents of indiscipline, threats
to our management personnel as well as attempts to disrupt
production lines by certain workmen," the statement said.
Pfizer Ltd is in the process of merging with Wyeth Ltd
, which owns a drug factory in the western Indian state
of Goa.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Louise Ireland and Greg
Mahlich)