India rejects patent on Pfizer's arthritis drug

MUMBAI, Sept 7 India has again denied Pfizer Inc
a patent on its rheumatoid arthritis drug tofacitinib,
the latest setback for a multinational drugmaker seeking to
enforce its intellectual property rights in the country.
Pfizer sought a patent that covers an important chemical
formulation of the active compound in the medicine, but the
Indian Patent Office said the company would have to establish
that the compound for which it is seeking a patent is
therapeutically more effective than the active compound.
"The invention disclosed and claimed in the instant
application ... is not considered as an invention under the
provisions of the Act," Bharat N S, an assistant controller at
the patent office, wrote in an order dated Sept. 3.
Pfizer is reviewing its options for further action, a
Mumbai-based company spokesman said in an emailed statement.
Drug patents have become a thorny issue for global
drugmakers seeking to expand in India's fast-growing healthcare
market.
Companies including Pfizer, Bayer and Roche
have in recent years struggled to retain exclusivity on
drugs in India, and have blamed patent laws they say are
designed to favour the local industry.
India, however, has said its drug patents policy is designed
to ensure medicines remain affordable for the country where less
than 15 percent of the population has health insurance.
India's patent office had rejected Pfizer's application to
patent tofacitinib in 2011, but was ordered to reconsider the
decision by the Intellectual Property Appellate Board, after
Pfizer appealed.
