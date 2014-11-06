Pfizer's India unit reports Q2 loss on plant lockout costs

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
MUMBAI Nov 6 Pfizer Ltd, the Indian unit of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc, reported a quarterly loss on Thursday, due to expenses related to a lockout at its manufacturing plant in Mumbai.
For the quarter ended September, Pfizer Ltd reported a net loss of 118.3 million rupees ($1.93 million), compared with a profit of 695.9 million rupees a year earlier. Net sales were nearly flat at 2.69 billion rupees.
Results included exceptional items of 760.3 million rupees, which included expenses related to employee costs at its Thane plant in Mumbai.
In August, Pfizer had said it locked out staff at its Thane drug factory, which employed 212 people, after some employees tried to disrupt production lines and threatened the management.
A company spokeswoman said at the time that the lockout would have no impact on the group's supply of medicines. ($1 = 61.4400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.