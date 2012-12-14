Pfizer to launch animal-health unit IPO in early 2013, may raise $4 bln-WSJ

Dec 13 Pfizer Inc's planned U.S. initial
public offering (IPO) of its animal-health unit Zoetis Inc is
likely by January or February and raise about $4 billion, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
discussions.
The sources told the paper a final decision on the offering
would depend on market conditions.
The largest U.S. drug-maker believed that an IPO is the way
to go for Zoetis, as the unit's hoped-for $20 billion valuation
has priced it out of the range of potential strategic buyers,
the Journal said.
Pfizer said in June that it planned to separate its
animal-health unit, which sells medicines, vaccines and other
products for livestock and pets, into a standalone company.
Zoetis makes Palladia, the first drug to be approved by the
FDA for treating cancer in dogs, and has developed the first
swine vaccine for pandemic H1N1 Influenza Virus in the United
States.
Zoetis Inc had filed for a $100 million initial public
offering in August. The amount of money a company says it plans
to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate
registration fees and the final size of the IPO could be
different.
Industry analysts have valued the Pfizer animal-health
business at $15 billion or more based upon its revenue of $4.2
billion in 2011.
A Pfizer spokeswoman declined to comment, citing the "quiet
period" before the transaction.