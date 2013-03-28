Pfizer fails to end lawsuit over Bextra, Celebrex safety

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
March 28 Pfizer Inc has failed to persuade a federal judge to dismiss a shareholder lawsuit accusing the company of fraudulently misrepresenting the cardiovascular risks associated with its Bextra and Celebrex pain-relieving drugs.
While dismissing some of the shareholders' claims, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan said it was premature to dismiss the entire case.
Swain said a reasonable jury could find that Pfizer intended to mislead shareholders through its disclosures about the drugs' safety.
The plaintiffs are led by the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana, and a class was certified on July 5, 2012.
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)