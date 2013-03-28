版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 29日 星期五 06:33 BJT

Pfizer fails to end lawsuit over Bextra, Celebrex safety

March 28 Pfizer Inc has failed to persuade a federal judge to dismiss a shareholder lawsuit accusing the company of fraudulently misrepresenting the cardiovascular risks associated with its Bextra and Celebrex pain-relieving drugs.

While dismissing some of the shareholders' claims, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan said it was premature to dismiss the entire case.

Swain said a reasonable jury could find that Pfizer intended to mislead shareholders through its disclosures about the drugs' safety.

The plaintiffs are led by the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana, and a class was certified on July 5, 2012.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐