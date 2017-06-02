UPDATE 3-Pfizer defeats appeals linking Zoloft to birth defects

(Adds comment from lawyer for plaintiffs)
By Jonathan Stempel
June 2 Pfizer Inc on Friday defeated an
effort to revive more than 300 lawsuits alleging that its
antidepressant Zoloft causes cardiac birth defects in children
when taken by women during early pregnancy.
A panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
Philadelphia upheld the April 2016 dismissal of the cases by a
lower court judge, who said the plaintiffs had not shown a
plausible scientific link between Zoloft and the birth defects.
The plaintiffs accused New York-based Pfizer of playing down
the risks to boost sales of Zoloft, which topped $3 billion
annually before sales of generic versions began in 2006.
They sought to offer testimony from Nicholas Jewell, a
biostatistics professor from the University of California at
Berkeley, to establish a link between the drug and the birth
defects, but the appeals court found his methods unreliable.
"Courts are supposed to ensure that the testimony given to
the jury is reliable and will be more informative than
confusing," Circuit Judge Jane Roth wrote for the three-judge
panel. "Dr. Jewell's application of his purported methods does
not satisfy this standard."
The plaintiffs conceded that they could not win without
Jewell's testimony, the appeals court said in a footnote.
Dianne Nast, one of the plaintiffs' lawyers, said no
decision has been made on whether to appeal or seek a rehearing.
In an email, Pfizer said the decision "affirms the important
role courts have in ensuring that only reliable scientific
evidence" is introduced. Pfizer also said "extensive science"
supports the safety and efficacy of Zoloft.
The birth defect lawsuits accounted for roughly half of the
nearly 700 cases filed in nationwide product liability
litigation over Zoloft. Others alleged non-cardiac symptoms.
Zoloft is part of a popular group of antidepressants known
as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs. Sales
totaled $304 million last year.
Friday's decision upheld rulings by U.S. District Judge
Cynthia Rufe in Philadelphia.
The case is In re: Zoloft (Sertraline Hydrochloride)
Products Liability Litigation, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 16-2247.
