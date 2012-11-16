UPDATE 1-Pfizer's once-daily Lyrica trial fails to meet goal

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
* Pfizer says placebo group had higher than expected response
* Trial is first of three testing once-daily formulation
Nov 16 Pfizer Inc said on Friday a late-stage trial of a once-a-day formulation of its drug pregabalin did not significantly reduce the frequency of some types of seizures in patients with epilepsy.
Pfizer's biggest product, sold under the brand name Lyrica, is used to treat epilepsy when given several times a day in combination with other drugs. The drug, with $4 billion in annual sales, is more widely used to treat nerve pain.
Pfizer said the lack of a statistically significant improvement may have been due to a higher-than-expected response among patients taking the placebo.
The study was the first of three trials testing the drug as a once-a-day therapy. The company is also testing it in patients with fibromyalgia and some types of nerve pain, for which it is also approved in its immediate-release formulation.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.