Pfizer's Lyrica does not hurt sperm in study

BRIEF-Siteone Landscape names Roy Dunbar to its board of directors
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors
July 23 Pfizer Inc said a clinical study found its Lyrica nerve pain treatment did not affect sperm production in men taking the pill.
The drugmaker conducted the study of more than 200 men as a requirement of the U.S. Food and Administration for approving Lyrica, which is one of Pfizer's biggest-selling medicines.
Lyrica, also known as pregabalin, is used for diabetic nerve pain, pain after shingles and seizures for epilepsy sufferers, among other conditions. Pfizer last week won a U.S. court case protecting Lyrica's patent that stands to keep generic rivals at bay until 2018.
In a separate study conducted to fulfill European requirements, Pfizer said the trial of patients with anxiety found a low number of symptoms developed after discontinuing Lyrica.
Pfizer shares were off 1 percent at $23.46 in New York Stock Exchange morning trading, in a down day for the U.S. markets.
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mnpLNX) Further company coverage:
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025