UPDATE 2-Mengniu says not in talks with Pfizer on nutrition business

By Stephen Aldred and Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, Oct 24 China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd , the nation's biggest dairy company, said on Monday it is not in direct talks with Pfizer to bid for the U.S. drug giant's nutrition business, following a media report it was considering such a move.

"The company is not in any direct negotiation with Pfizer, and currently has no concrete arrangement or plan, in connection with the bid," Mengniu said in a filing with the Hong Kong bourse.

"The group will closely monitor the development as other dairy producers would do," Mengniu said. "If the company subsequently decides to take part in the bid and enters into any formal negotiation or agreement with Pfizer, the company will make an announcement."

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that China Mengniu, backed by state giant COFCO Corp and previously involved in the melamine scandal that hit China's dairy industry in 2008, was considering a bid for Pfizer's nutrition business, a unit that could fetch as much as $10 billion.

A bid by Mengniu, would be a bold bet, as the estimated value of the Pfizer unit is around twice that of Mengniu's market capitalisation.

Mengniu's shares ended the day down 1.7 percent at HK$25.70, compared with the Hang Seng Index's 4.1 percent gain.

China Mengniu, the country's top dairy products maker by sales and value, with a market capitalisation of HK$43.8 billion ($5.6 billion), said earlier this year it was looking to expand into overseas markets and to become a global top-10 dairy company. It currently ranks 16th.

LIKELY BIDDERS

Mengniu, which produces milk, ice-cream and yogurt, had been in talks with UBS AG about a potential bid for Pfizer's Wyeth baby formula unit, which the pharmaceutical company said in July it would sell or spin off to shareholders, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

UBS had earlier declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

A Pfizer spokeswoman declined to comment on the report but said the company continued to explore alternatives for its animal health and nutrition businesses.

"We do not anticipate making any further announcements until 2012," said the spokeswoman.

Reuters reported in August that European food groups Nestle SA and Danone SA were working on bids for the Pfizer unit valued at up to $10 billion, citing a source close to the situation.

The FT said bidders expected to participate in the sales process included Danone, advised by Lazard and JPMorgan ; Nestle, advised by Rothschild; and Mead Johnson , which is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc , and possibly Heinz .

Pfizer, advised by Morgan Stanley and Centerview on the sale or spin of the nutrition unit, was expected to send out information to possible buyers in November, but the process had moved more slowly than expected, according to the report.

Mengniu is about 28 percent held by units of state giant COFCO, which invested in the company after it was hit by a scandal in 2008 that involved the discovery that its milk products contained toxic chemicals.

China's state-owned Bright Foods agreed to buy a majority stake in Australian branded food business Manassen Foods in August, and earlier purchased New Zealand dairy products company Synlait Milk. ($1 = 7.781 Hong Kong dollars) (Additional reporting by Rachel Lee; Editing by Michael Flaherty, Chris Lewis and Muralikumar Anantharaman)