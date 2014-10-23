U.S. court upholds patents on Pfizer's cancer drug

Oct 23 A U.S. district court ruled in favor of Pfizer Inc in a patent lawsuit it filed against Mylan Inc alleging patent infringement on its cancer drug, Sutent, Pfizer said.

Pfizer filed the lawsuit in June 2010 after Mylan attempted to market a generic version of Sutent, patented until 2021.

Sutent, which is approved for use in advanced kidney cancer, gastrointestinal and pancreatic tumors, raked in sales of about $578 million in the first half of this year.

The case is Pfizer Inc v. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, U.S. District Court, District of Delaware, No. 10-cv-00528-GMS. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)