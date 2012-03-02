Nestle and Danone-Mead to battle for Pfizer unit

* Bids for Pfizer's nutrition business due March 5
* Offers expected from Nestle and Danone-Mead Johnson
By David Jones and Victoria Howley
LONDON, March 2 Nestle will
battle a Danone-Mead Johnson team for Pfizer's
$10 billion infant nutrition business next week, with
the Swiss giant tipped as favourite, people familiar with the
situation said on Friday.
The Pfizer unit being sold is a high-growth $2.1 billion
turnover business with over 70 percent of sales in emerging
markets and a key position in China, and has attracted the
attention of the three largest players in the infant milk
formula sector.
Nestle, the world's largest food group, is seen by many
bankers as favourite due to its size and deep pockets, but it
faces stiff competition from the French-American combine, which
was brought together to overcome antitrust concerns.
"A Danone-Mead combination looks a strong team, but we still
see Nestle ahead, and it may be favoured by Pfizer as a single
party bidder," said one person close to the situation.
Second-round bids are due on March 5 in a process started
last July when the world's biggest drugs group put the business
up for sale along with its animal health unit following its $68
billion purchase of Wyeth in 2009.
The Pfizer business ranks as world number five in the infant
milk formula market after Nestle, Mead Johnson, Danone and
Abbott Laboratories, with over a quarter of its sales in
China, where the $6 billion market is expected to double by
2016.
Both Nestle and Danone face antitrust problems and this was
why the French group linked up with Mead Johnson, with analysts
estimating the U.S. group could pick up Pfizer's businesses in
the UK, Australia and Saudi Arabia in a joint Danone bid.
"Danone has solved the antitrust dilemma by getting together
with Mead, and Nestle still has to deal with all that. The
stakes are high for Danone; if Nestle wins the asset then Danone
faces more robust competition from a much bigger competitor,"
said another person close to the process.
Analyst Michael Steib at Morgan Stanley says Nestle may have
to dispose of assets in Latin America, the Middle East and
Africa -- up to 38 percent of Pfizer's nutrition sales, but this
number could be much smaller depending on how narrowly local
antitrust authorities view such a potential combination.
"We think consolidation in this industry makes sense, that
Nestle should take part, provided it can gain control of assets
at a reasonable price, and we think the majority of shareholders
would support Nestle if it chose to get involved," he said.
The big prize for Nestle would be to become the largest
player in the Asia Pacific market, and move to third from ninth
in the Chinese market just behind Mead and Danone. It is
planning its own disposals to get around antitrust concerns,
with analysts saying Heinz may be lined up as a buyer.
Danone has looked to calm nerves over paying too high a
price by telling analysts there is no potential deal on the
horizon that might require a rights issue of shares, while
analysts added that an acquisition by Mead of a third of the
Pfizer business would be financially manageable and earnings
accretive.
Pfizer's chief executive Ian Read has said any separation of
its infant nutrition and also its animal health businesses would
occur between July 2012 and July 2013.
The auction is being conducted in New York, with Morgan
Stanley and Centerview Partners advising Pfizer. All parties
involved have declined to comment.