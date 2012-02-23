Mead, Danone vie vs Nestle for Pfizer unit-sources

* Mead Johnson, Danone to compete together - sources

* Next bids due March 5 - sources

* Heinz to pick up stray pieces - source

Feb 23 Mead Johnson and Danone have secured permission to bid together for Pfizer Inc's infant nutritionals business, pitting them against Nestle in the next auction round due March 5, sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Mead and Danone have been weighing for several weeks the possibility of a joint bid, but needed approval from Pfizer to compete together for the $10 billion unit, sources said.

Mead declined to comment. Danone could not be immediately reached for comment.

Having a joint bidder reduces the number of contestants vying for the unit, which could dampen the final price tag. A joint bidder also adds complications on how the two would split the unit later or create a joint venture.

"Joint bids add extra complications," said one source, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media. "Regulators will need to see a full plan on how things will be divided."

Pfizer has not made a decision on the fate of the infant nutrition business and is weighing a divestiture, spinoff or other transaction. It also is weighing the future of its animal health business as it works to focus on its core pharmaceutical operations.

Pfizer, which declined to comment on the auction, said a decision on the infant nutritional business would be made in 2012. It acquired the infant nutrition business through its $68 billion purchase of Wyeth in 2009.

The Pfizer unit has about $2.1 billion in annual revenues, built on its top SMA Gold brand. Some 60 percent of sales are in Asia, 30 percent in Europe, largely Britain, and 10 percent in Latin America.

Heinz is keeping an eye on the nutritionals auction, but is unlikely to submit an offer in the next round, one source said. Instead, Heinz may try to buy any pieces that get divested later, the source said.

Heinz could not be immediately reached for comment.

Nestle aims to bid for the entire unit and then shed any overlapping assets to appease any regulatory concerns, the source said.

Nestle was not immediately available to for comment.

Sources said regulatory scrutiny is a major concern in this auction in the wake of recent tough antitrust moves. European antitrust authorities scuttled Deutsche Boerse AG's planned combination with NYSE Euronext and U.S. antitrust regulators led to the collapse of the AT&T Inc-TMobileUSA deal.