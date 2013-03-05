Pfizer gets Celebrex patent extension, sues generic companies

March 5 U.S. regulators granted Pfizer Inc
a reissued patent on its multibillion-dollar Celebrex
pain drug that extends its marketing exclusivity until early
December 2015, the company said on Tuesday.
That will give Pfizer an additional 1 1/2 years of selling a
drug that had U.S. sales of more than $1.7 billion in 2012,
before cheaper generic versions begin to hit the market at the
end of 2015. Branded drugs can quickly lose upwards of 80
percent of sales once multiple generic versions become widely
available.
The original basic patent for Celebrex - known chemically as
celecoxib - expires on May 30, 2014, including six months of
pediatric exclusivity for testing the drug in children. But the
U.S. Patent & Trademark Office agreed to the reissued patent
covering methods of treating arthritis and other approved
conditions, Pfizer said.
Pfizer said it filed lawsuits against several generic
drugmakers that are seeking permission from the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration to sell a generic version of the drug in the
United States beginning in May 2014.
Pfizer said it sued Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
; Mylan Inc ; Watson Pharmaceuticals, which has
since changed its name to Actavis Inc ; Lupin
Pharmaceuticals; and Apotex to try to prevent them from selling
their generic Celebrex until the new patent expires on Dec. 2,
2015.
Shares of Pfizer were up 1.4 percent at $28.09 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.