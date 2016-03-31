Pfizer says press release on drug pricing fake

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady after Trump-led dip
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
March 31 Pfizer Inc said a press release on drug pricing issued earlier on Thursday was fake and falsely attributed to the drugmaker.
Pfizer said the release, which linked to a fake website, was anonymously issued and was "erroneously" attributed to the company.
The company said it was investigating the matter and evaluating legal options against the parties involved.
Pfizer did not provide additional details on the content of the release. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Move marks deeper push into financial industry by China's HNA