UPDATE 2-Prevnar trial results needed for CDC recommendation

* Pneumonia prevention trial results expected 2013
* Pfizer's 2012 financial outlook unchanged
Feb 22 Advisors to the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday will wait for
results from a trial of Pfizer Inc's Prevnar 13
pneumonia vaccine before deciding whether to recommend its use
in all adults aged 50 and older.
The trial results, expected next year, along with data on
whether use of the vaccine in children is affecting rates of
disease in adults, will be assessed before a recommendation is
made, said CDC spokeswoman Alison Patti.
The Food and Drug Administration in December approved use of
Prevnar 13 in older adults and Pfizer said it still expects to
begin a marketing campaign in March.
A trial currently underway in the Netherlands is designed to
prove that the vaccine prevents pneumonia in adults.
Pfizer said use of the vaccine in adults will be influenced
by the advisory committee's decision, but it is not changing its
2012 financial outlook.
Wall Street analysts, on average, have forecast Prevnar 13
sales of $4.42 billion this year, rising to $6.75 billion by
2016.
"We are committed to continuing discussions with the CDC
about a recommendation concerning the use of Prevnar 13 in
adults 50 years of age and older," said Pfizer spokeswoman
Victoria Davis.
Prevnar, currently a $3.7 billion-a-year vaccine used to
prevent infections with the streptococcus bacteria, got U.S.
approval in 2010 for use in infants and children under the age
of 6.