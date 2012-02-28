UPDATE 1-Pfizer recalls expired lot of Prevnar vaccine

Feb 28 Pfizer, the world's biggest
drugmaker, is recalling one batch of its Prevnar pneumonia
vaccine because it was filled with expired material, U.S. drug
regulators said.
Pfizer began the recall on Feb. 10, the Food and Drug
Administration said on its website on Tuesday. The recall
affected just one wholesaler, meaning the medicine had not yet
reached doctors.
Prevnar 13 fights pneumonia, meningitis and other diseases
caused by pneumococcus bacteria, and was recently approved for
use in adults 50 and older. It had previously been approved for
children.
Pneumonia caused by the pneumococcal organism is one of the
biggest causes of death in older people and its incidence begins
to increase after age 50. The FDA has said about 300,000 older
adults in the United States are hospitalized each year for
pneumonia.
The vaccine is poised to become one of Pfizer's biggest
brands. Wall Street analysts, on average, have forecast Prevnar
13 sales of $4.42 billion this year, rising to $6.75 billion by
2016.
The recalled Prevnar syringes had been labeled as expiring
on Sept. 30, 2013 and had the lot number F73652, the FDA said.
Pfizer said it continually monitors the safety of all of its
medicines, and does not believe the recalled doses posed any
risk to health.