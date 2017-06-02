REFILE-Pfizer hikes U.S. prices of 91 drugs by average 20 pct in 2017-FT

(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code for Pfizer in paragraph 1)
June 2 Pfizer Inc has hiked the price of
nearly a hundred drugs by an average of 20 percent so far this
year in the United States, the Financial Times reported on
Friday.
The U.S drugmaker raised the list price of 91 medicines –
including that of its erectile dysfunction treatment, Viagra,
and its pain drug, Lyrica – on June 1 by 5-13 percent, according
to figures seen by the Financial Times.
Pfizer had also raised prices in January and, including
those hikes, the average price of many of its drugs has risen by
20 percent this year, the FT said. (on.ft.com/2qPaXpA)
"For Pfizer's U.S. biopharma business, as of the first
quarter, the weighted average net selling price increase
year-to-date is 4 percent," a spokesman for Pfizer said,
referring to prices after discounts and rebates, rather than
list prices.
Drug pricing has become a contentious issue as a wave of new
treatments for cancer and other serious conditions reach the
market, some costing tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars.
But the row is particularly fierce in the United States,
where prices are higher than in Europe and where there have been
highly publicized price hikes of some older drugs, such as
Mylan's EpiPen.
In a bid to placate U.S. payers, patients and politicians,
several companies, both domestic and foreign, have pledged to
limit price rises.
French drugmaker Sanofi in May said it would not
raise prices beyond the rate of healthcare inflation, which
would cap hikes at 5.4 percent this year.
Other companies such as AbbVie, Allergan
and Novo Nordisk have said they would raise prices in
the single-digit percentage range this year.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)