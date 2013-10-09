Pfizer's drug shows mixed results in psoriasis trials

Oct 9 A high dose of Pfizer Inc's drug,
tofacitinib, proved as effective as the widely used treatment,
Enbrel, in treating adults with moderate-to-severe psoriasis in
a late-stage study , while a lower dose of tofacitinib was less
effective than Enbrel, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.
The mixed results were seen in a 12-week study, called OPT
Compare, which examined the effectiveness of both 5 milligram
and 10 milligram twice-daily doses of oral tofacitinib with a
placebo and with the approved starting twice-weekly dose of
injectable Enbrel.
Pfizer said tofacitinib, already approved to treat
rheumatoid arthritis under the brand name Xeljanz, showed
similar dose-response trends and similar safety trends as those
seen in an earlier mid-stage trial of tofacitinib for treatment
of psoriasis.
On Wednesday, Pfizer said tofacitinib met its primary
effectiveness goal in a separate Phase III psoriasis study,
called OPT Retreatment, which lasted 56 weeks and compared the 5
milligram and 10 milligram doses of tofacitinib to placebo.
That study compared the effectiveness and safety of
withdrawal and retreatment with both tofacitinib doses, compared
with placebo, in adult patients with moderate to severe
psoriasis.
A greater proportion of patients taking tofacitinib
maintained symptom relief during the withdrawal of treatment
compared with patients who switched to placebo, Pfizer said in a
statement.
Enbrel, a blockbuster product sold by Amgen Inc and
Pfizer, works by blocking a protein called tumor necrosis
factor, that is linked to inflammation.
Tofacitinib is a so-called JAK inhibitor, and blocks an
enzyme called Janus kinase, that is also associated with
inflammation.