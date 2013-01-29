版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 29日 星期二 20:11 BJT

Pfizer Q4 results top estimates

Jan 29 Pfizer Inc on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a rebound in sales in emerging markets.

The largest U.S. drugmaker said it earned $6.32 billion, or 86 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with $1.44 billion, or 19 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

