Pfizer Q3 profit beats estimates; oncology drugs shine

Oct 29 Pfizer Inc reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, helped by costs cuts and growing sales of recently approved cancer medicines.

The largest U.S. drugmaker said it earned $2.59 billion, or 39 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with $3.21 billion, or 43 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, Pfizer earned 58 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 56 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.