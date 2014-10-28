Pfizer beats Q3 forecasts, mum on likely future deals

Oct 28 Pfizer Inc reported better than expected quarterly results, helped by growing sales of its cancer drugs and demand for its medicines in emerging markets, but did not signal any acquisition plans in the wake of its recent failed efforts to buy rival British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc.

The largest U.S. drugmaker on Tuesday said it earned $2.67 billion, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter. That compared with $2.59 billion, or 39 cents per share, in the year-earlier period, when it took charges for restructurings, asset writedowns and other costs.

Excluding special items, Pfizer earned 57 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 55 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)