UPDATE 2-Pfizer beats sales and profit forecasts, mum on future deals

By Ransdell Pierson
Oct 28 Pfizer Inc reported
stronger-than-expected quarterly results, helped by growing
sales of its cancer drugs and demand for its medicines in
emerging markets, but did not signal any acquisition plans
following its recent failed efforts to buy rival British
drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc.
The largest U.S. drugmaker on Tuesday said it had earned
$2.67 billion, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter. That
compared with $2.59 billion, or 39 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding special items, Pfizer earned 57 cents per share.
Analysts on average expected 55 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 2 percent to $12.36 billion, hurt by generic
competition and expiration of a longstanding deal with Amgen Inc
to co-market its Enbrel arthritis drug. But they topped
Wall Street expectations of $12.24 billion.
Pfizer tightened its full-year earnings forecast to between
$2.23 and $2.27 per share from its prior outlook of $2.20 to
$2.30.
The company officially gave up its six-month pursuit of
AstraZeneca after its final $118 billion bid was rejected on May
26. It had hoped to base the combined company in Britain, which
has lower taxes than the United States, a maneuver called tax
inversion.
Under UK takeover rules, Pfizer can make another run at
AstraZeneca late next month, but the company did not mention its
intentions in Tuesday's earnings report.
U.S. drugmaker AbbVie two weeks ago gave up its $55
billion quest to buy Dublin drugmaker Shire, another
tax-inversion deal, because of new U.S. Treasury tax rules that
made the deal less attractive.
"Now that (AbbVie) has canceled its deal, it's less likely
that Pfizer will move ahead" with its own attempt at
AstraZeneca, said Edward Jones analyst Ashtyn Evans.
But given Pfizer's predicted lack of growth over the next
few years because of patent expirations, Evans said Pfizer "will
still have to do something, like breaking up the company or
making a big acquisition."
In the next four years, generic rivals will challenge
blockbuster Pfizer products such as painkiller Celebrex, nerve
pain treatment Lyrica and anti-impotence drug Viagra. The three
drugs, with combined annual sales of almost $10 billion,
generate about 20 percent of current company sales.
Lyrica sales jumped 16 percent to $1.32 billion in the
quarter, while Viagra sales fell 7 percent to $427 million due
to generic competition in Europe. Sales of Celebrex, which goes
generic in the United States in December, rose 2 percent to $764
million.
Pfizer Chief Executive Ian Read on Tuesday said the company
would rely on "operational and financial efficiencies and remain
opportunistic regarding business development." The company
stressed that its board last week had authorized a new $11
billion share repurchase program over time.
Pfizer shares rose 3 cents to $29.06 in premarket trading.
By Ransdell Pierson
Lisa Von Ahn and Meredith Mazzilli)