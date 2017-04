April 30 Pfizer Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings as sales disappointed and the stronger dollar hurt overseas revenue, and the largest U.S. drugmaker trimmed its full-year profit outlook.

The company said on Tuesday that it earned $2.75 billion, or 38 cents per share, in the first quarter. That compared with $1.79 billion, or 24 cents per share, in the year-earlier period, when Pfizer took charges to boost productivity and address legal matters.