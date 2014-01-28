版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 28日 星期二 20:17 BJT

Pfizer beats fourth quarter forecasts on sales

Jan 28 Pfizer Inc reported better than
expected fourth-quarter results, helped by sales of new
treatments for cancer, nerve pain and arthritis.
    The biggest U.S. drugmaker on Tuesday said it earned $2.57
billion, or 40 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. That
compared with $6.32 billion, or 86 cents per share, in the
year-earlier quarter, when the company recorded a gain from
selling its nutritional products business to Swiss food group
Nestle SA.
    Excluding special items, Pfizer earned 56 cents per share.
Analysts, on average, expected 52 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐