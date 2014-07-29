Pfizer beats forecasts as oncology drugs grow

July 29 Pfizer Inc, which in May
officially abandoned its bid to buy British rival AstraZeneca
Plc, reported higher-than-expected second-quarter
earnings, helped by growing sales of its cancer medicines.
The largest U.S. drugmaker on Tuesday said it had earned
$2.91 billion, or 45 cents per share. That compared with $14.1
billion, or $1.98 per share, a year earlier, when Pfizer
received more than $10 billion in proceeds from the spinoff of
its animal health business into a new publicly traded company,
Zoetis.
Excluding special items, Pfizer earned 58 cents per share.
Analysts on average expected 57 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)