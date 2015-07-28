UPDATE 2-Pfizer's revenue, profit beat as vaccine sales rise

(Adds analyst comment, sales details, updates shares)
July 28 Pfizer Inc on Tuesday reported
better-than-expected second-quarter profit and revenue, helped
by strong demand for its pneumonia vaccine and new breast cancer
drug, sending its shares up 1 percent.
The largest U.S. drugmaker, which raised its full-year
earnings forecast, said revenue from its global vaccines unit
rose 44 percent to $1.58 billion. The unit, which includes the
Prevnar 13 pneumonia vaccine, accounted for about 13 percent of
Pfizer's total revenue.
The breast cancer drug Ibrance, which gained U.S. approval
in February, generated $140 million in sales in its first full
quarter on the market, nearly double analysts' expectations.
"The Ibrance launch is progressing well," JP Morgan analyst
Chris Schott said in a note.
The company is planning to file for European approval of
Ibrance in the current quarter.
Overall, sales of cancer drugs rose 25 percent to $713
million for the quarter.
Despite years of competition from cheaper generic copies,
Pfizer's cholesterol fighter Lipitor contributed sales of $509
million in the second quarter. At its height, Lipitor generated
annual sales of $13 billion.
Sales of consumer healthcare products were weak, falling 8
percent to $840 million.
The drugmaker raised its adjusted profit forecast for 2015
to $2.01-$2.07 per share from $1.95-$2.05 per share.
It increased the lower end of its full-year revenue forecast
to $45 billion from $44 billion, maintaining the upper end at
$46 billion.
Pfizer, which got nearly two-thirds of its 2014 revenue from
markets outside the United States, had cut its full-year revenue
and profit forecasts in April, citing a strong dollar.
The company's second-quarter net income fell to $2.63
billion, or 42 cents per share, from $2.91 billion, or 45 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Pfizer earned 56 cents per share, topping
analysts' average expectations by 4 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The earnings beat "was particularly impressive given that
top-line foreign exchange headwind of 8 percent ($1 billion) was
1 percent higher than our forecast," BMO Capital Markets analyst
Alex Arfaei said in a research note.
Revenue fell 7 percent to $11.85 billion. Wall Street was
looking for $11.42 billion.
Pfizer's shares were up 36 cents at $34.70 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York and Ankur Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings, Kirti Pandey and Paul
Simao)