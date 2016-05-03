Pfizer quarterly revenue soars 19.7 pct

May 3 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc reported a 19.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by sales of its new treatments for cancer and its Hospira acquisition.

The company's revenue rose to $13.01 billion in the first quarter, from $10.86 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $3.02 billion, or 49 cents per share, from $2.38 billion, or 38 cents per share.

Pfizer and Allergan Inc walked away from their $160 billion merger in April, citing new U.S. Treasury rules aimed at blocking the deal's tax benefits. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)