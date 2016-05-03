Pfizer quarterly revenue soars 19.7 pct

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc reported a 19.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by sales of its new treatments for cancer and its Hospira acquisition.
The company's revenue rose to $13.01 billion in the first quarter, from $10.86 billion a year earlier.
Net income rose to $3.02 billion, or 49 cents per share, from $2.38 billion, or 38 cents per share.
Pfizer and Allergan Inc walked away from their $160 billion merger in April, citing new U.S. Treasury rules aimed at blocking the deal's tax benefits. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.