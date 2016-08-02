UPDATE 5-Pfizer beats estimates, but branded drugs disappoint

(Adds CEO comment on potential company split, updates shares)
By Ransdell Pierson
Aug 2 Pfizer Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly results, driven by lower taxes
and sales of generic medicines, but revenue from its branded
patent-protected medicines brought disappointment.
The largest U.S. drugmaker did not offer any hints on
whether it plans to split into two separate companies, a
long-mulled potential decision that has kept investors in
suspense.
Pfizer, whose shares fell 2.3 percent in morning trading,
said second quarter revenue rose 11 percent to $13.15 billion,
topping the average analyst estimate of $13.01 billion.
Sales of generic medicines rose 16 percent to $6.04 billion,
helped by Pfizer's $16 billion purchase last year of generic
hospital products company Hospira.
Although generics beat expectations, BMO Capital Markets
analyst Alex Arfaei said sales of Hospira products, at $1.14
billion, were 7 percent below his forecast, and suggested
"limited revenue synergies" from that acquisition.
Sales of Pfizer's patent-protected drugs rose 7 percent to
$7.11 billion, 2 percent below Arfaei's estimate.
Higher sales of nerve-pain drug Lyrica helped offset
disappointing sales of its Prevnar vaccine for pneumococcal
infections.
In April, Pfizer terminated a $160 billion deal to acquire
Irish drugmaker Allergan Plc after the U.S. Treasury
Department issued new rules restricting tax inversion
transactions aimed at slashing taxes.
With collapse of the deal, investors have shifted their
focus to whether Pfizer will break up, creating one company
specializing in patent-protected drugs and another geared toward
branded generic drugs.
Pfizer for several years has weighed whether such a split
makes sense, largely because its patent-protected medicines
routinely enjoy sales growth, while its portfolio of generics
usually post declines.
Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Ian Read on Tuesday said the
company will decide by year end. "We're presenting all the pros
and cons to our board."
The company's new breast cancer treatment, Ibrance,
generated sales of $514 million, exceeding Evercore ISI's
forecast of $496 million.
Pfizer earned 64 cents per share, excluding special items,
beating the average analyst estimate by 2 cents.
Net income fell to $2.02 billion, or 33 cents per share,
from $2.63 billion, or 42 cents per share, hurt by restructuring
charges and acquisition costs.
Pfizer reaffirmed it expects 2016 earnings of $2.38 to $2.48
per share. It earned $2.20 per share in 2015.
Separately, the company on Tuesday said it had reached a
$486 million settlement of shareholder litigation accusing it of
causing big losses for shareholders by concealing safety risks
of its Celebrex and Bextra pain-relieving drugs.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York and Natalie Grover
in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Marguerita Choy)