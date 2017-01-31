Pfizer quarterly revenue slips 3 percent

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Pfizer Inc, which closed its $14 billion acquisition of Medivation Inc in September, reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly revenue, due to a strong dollar and fewer selling days compared to the year-ago quarter.
The largest U.S. drugmaker posted a net income $775 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $172 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's revenue fell to $13.63 billion from $14.05 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: