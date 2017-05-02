Pfizer's quarterly profit rises 2.7 pct

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Drugmaker Pfizer Inc reported a 2.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance.
The largest U.S. drugmaker's net profit rose to $3.12 billion, or 51 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $3.04 billion, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 1.7 percent to $12.78 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.