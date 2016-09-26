UPDATE 4-Pfizer decides against split-up; more deals seen likely

(Adds shareholder comment, updates stock price)
By Ransdell Pierson and Bill Berkrot
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Pfizer Inc, which was
considering splitting itself for more than two years, said on
Monday it would not do so, prompting shareholders to expect more
deals that could bolster its roster of new medicines.
The largest U.S. drugmaker said its lengthy analysis
determined that splitting off its low-growth generics from its
patent-protected branded products would not boost cash flow or
better position the businesses competitively. The move would
also disrupt operations, have inherent costs and fail to deliver
any tax efficiencies, the company said.
"I never saw the logic behind a split-up," said portfolio
manager Les Funtleyder of E Squared Asset Management, which owns
Pfizer shares. Buying and developing new drugs in oncology and
other therapeutic areas is the key to growth for the company, he
said.
"We'd rather see them do some bolt-ons in the
$1-to-$10-billion range, which are easily doable for Pfizer," he
said.
Pfizer will keep the generics and branded medicines as
separate divisions, saying it retains the option to split later
if "factors materially change at some point in the future."
Portfolio manager Jeff Jonas of Gabelli Funds, which holds
Pfizer shares, said he expected to see deals that could add
future branded products, particularly in the highly lucrative
oncology area. He cited the recent success of Pfizer's
internally developed Ibrance breast cancer drug.
Jonas expects Pfizer to follow its decision to buy
Medivation Inc for $14 billion with more deals of "that
size or smaller." It bought Medivation for its blockbuster
prostate cancer drug Xtandi.
Pfizer's $160 billion deal to buy Irish drugmaker Allergan
Inc collapsed in April after a change in U.S. law had
negated the tax benefits for companies moving corporate
headquarters overseas.
Investors said they did not believe Pfizer's current
strategy includes any Allergan-sized deals.
Pfizer said the decision against a split would not affect
its 2016 financial forecast. Its shares were down 2.1 percent at
$33.55 in afternoon trading, amid a 1.5 percent decline in the
ARCA Pharmaceutical Index of large drugmakers.
Investors had been expecting the company to step back from
the split, Sanford Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said in a
research note.
Pfizer began openly planning for a possible split in early
2014, saying it would track the two divisions' progress for
three years before reaching a decision. In August, it said it
would decide by year-end.
The company had considered the split largely because its
patent-protected medicines routinely enjoyed sales growth while
demand for its generics typically declined.
However, Pfizer's $15 billion purchase of Hospira a year ago
bolstered the company's wide array of generics, such as the once
top-selling cholesterol drug Lipitor. Hospira makes generic
injectable hospital products and biosimilars, which are cheaper
versions of the world's leading biotech drugs.
Annual sales of Pfizer's generic portfolio should grow by a
single-digit percentage rate in coming years, JPMorgan analyst
Chris Schott said in a research note. He forecast a 3 percent
rise in the company's overall annual sales through 2020,
resulting in 8 percent earnings growth.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru and Caroline Humer
and Bil Berkrot in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Lisa
Von Ahn)