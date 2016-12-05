Pfizer's blood cancer drug Bosulif effective in untreated patients

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Pfizer Inc said on Monday its cancer drug, Bosulif, was found effective in a late-stage study on previously untreated patients with a form of blood and bone marrow cancer that is characterized by the abnormal production of white blood cells.
Most people with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) have a genetic mutation, called the Philadelphia chromosome, which causes the bone marrow to make an enzyme that triggers the development of abnormal and unhealthy white blood cells.
Bosulif is already approved to treat adults with Philadelphia chromosome positive (Ph+) CML who are resistant or intolerant to prior therapy.
Pfizer said on Monday it would work with regulators to seek approval for the drug to be used on previously untreated Ph+ CML patients. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.