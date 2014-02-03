UPDATE 2-Pfizer breast cancer drug succeeds in mid-stage trial

* Tested against locally advanced, or newly diagnosed
metastatic cancer
* Pfizer to discuss favorable data with FDA
* Pfizer shares rise nearly 4 pct
(Adds analyst and company comments, details on drug, trials,
stock price)
By Ransdell Pierson
Feb 3 Pfizer Inc's experimental breast
cancer drug significantly delayed progression of symptoms in a
mid-stage trial, meeting the study's primary goal and keeping
Pfizer in the forefront of a race for a new standard of care for
the disease.
Pfizer shares were up nearly 4 percent on positive findings
for the oral treatment, called palbociclib, one of the company's
most important experimental drugs that some analysts believe
could eventually claim annual sales of more than $5 billion, if
approved.
The trial tested the pill in post-menopausal patients with
locally advanced or newly diagnosed breast cancer that had
spread to other parts of the body.
"We are delighted with the final data," Pfizer said in a
release, adding the company will discuss the successful data on
progression-free survival with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration "to determine next steps" for palbociclib.
A secondary goal of the study is to determine whether
palbociclib can prolong overall survival. But Pfizer spokeswoman
Sally Beatty said the company does not yet have such data,
because it takes longer periods to follow patients and gauge
survival trends.
Although Pfizer is conducting two larger late-stage trials
of palbociclib, ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum noted the
company has previously said it might discuss with the FDA the
potential to seek approval of the medicine based upon mid-stage
trial data, if the data warranted.
Palbociclib, which blocks enzymes known as cyclin-dependent
kinases (CDKs) 4 and 6, was taken in combination with a standard
treatment called letrozole among women who were estrogen
receptor positive - meaning tumors grow in response to estrogen
- and HER2-negative, meaning that the HER2 protein is not
causing the cancer. Such patients make up about 60 percent of
advanced breast cancer cases.
Letrozole is the chemical name of Femara, a Novartis AG
drug that belongs to a class of treatments called
aromatase inhibitors that block production of estrogen.
Pfizer on Monday did not present detailed data from the
trial results, saying they would be presented at a scientific
meeting in San Diego in April.
HIGHLY IMPRESSIVE EARLIER DATA
The success of the trial, called Paloma-1, follows highly
favorable interim data that Pfizer unveiled in December 2012. At
that point in the study, those taking both palbociclib and
letrozole went an average of 26.1 months before tumors worsened.
That compared with 7.5 months for those taking letrozole, but
not palbociclib. The 18.6-month difference was considered
statistically significant.
Side effects from palbociclib were similar to those
previously reported, Pfizer said on Monday. The earlier interim
results had shown that patients taking the drug combination
experienced anemia, fatigue and neutropenia - a decline in white
blood cells called neutrophils that can put patients at higher
risk of infection.
Palbociclib was designated a "breakthrough" drug by the FDA
last April based on initial data from the trial.
The FDA grants "breakthrough" status to drugs that may offer
substantial improvement over existing treatments for serious or
life-threatening diseases. The status helps to speed up the
approval process.
Pfizer has started two late-stage trials of the drug -
Paloma-2 and Paloma-3 - in patients with advanced breast cancer.
Paloma-2 will test the same drug combination, palbociclib
and letrozole, as an initial treatment for breast cancer.
Paloma-3 will evaluate palbociclib in combination with
another hormone therapy, fulvestrant, in women whose cancer has
progressed after hormonal therapy. The drug, sold under the
brand name Faslodex by AstraZeneca Plc, is called an
estrogen receptor antagonist.
Companies trying to develop treatments similar to
palbociclib include Novartis and Eli Lilly & Co.
Breast cancer killed more than 508,000 women worldwide in
2011, according to the World Health Organization.
Pfizer shares were up 3.7 percent at $31.53 on Monday
morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York; additional
reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; editing by Ted Kerr and
Matthew Lewis)