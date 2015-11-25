Pfizer's Lyrica shows no relief from post-traumatic nerve pain

Nov 25 Pfizer Inc said its blockbuster
pain drug, Lyrica, had failed to show benefit in patients
suffering from a type of post-traumatic nerve pain, in a
late-stage study.
The drug did not lead to pain reduction in patients compared
with a placebo, the company said on Wednesday.
Currently, there is no approved treatment in the United
States for post-traumatic neuropathic pain.
Lyrica, which generated $1.22 billion in sales in the third
quarter, is already approved to treat nerve pain associated with
diabetes, shingles, spinal cord injury and fibromyalgia.
