Pfizer says clotting drug's once-weekly dose reduces bleeding rate

July 16 Pfizer Inc said a once-weekly dose of its drug, already approved for on-demand treatment of a blood clotting disorder, reduced bleeding rates in patients in a late-stage study.

Hemophilia B patients taking the drug, BeneFIX, once a week showed a statistically significant reduction in the annualized bleeding rate compared with those administered the drug on demand. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)