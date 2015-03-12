Pfizer pain drug Lyrica fails study in adolescents with fibromyalgia

March 12 Pfizer Inc's pain drug, Lyrica,
failed a post-marketing study testing the treatment in
adolescents with fibromyalgia, a chronic disorder characterized
by widespread musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, and tenderness in
localized areas.
Pfizer conducted the trial to meet U.S. Food and Drug
Administration requirements after Lyrica was approved for the
condition.
Lyrica, known chemically as pregabalin, is currently
approved for various indications in 139 countries and regions.
The drug is also approved in the United States for
neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy
and spinal cord injuries, post-herpetic neuralgia, and partial
onset seizures in patients with epilepsy who are already taking
other drugs.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)