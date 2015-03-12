版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 13日 星期五 05:01 BJT

Pfizer pain drug Lyrica fails study in adolescents with fibromyalgia

March 12 Pfizer Inc's pain drug, Lyrica, failed a post-marketing study testing the treatment in adolescents with fibromyalgia, a chronic disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, and tenderness in localized areas.

Pfizer conducted the trial to meet U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirements after Lyrica was approved for the condition.

Lyrica, known chemically as pregabalin, is currently approved for various indications in 139 countries and regions.

The drug is also approved in the United States for neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy and spinal cord injuries, post-herpetic neuralgia, and partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy who are already taking other drugs. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐