Pfizer's Herceptin biosimilar succeeds in key breast cancer study

Nov 30 Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday its
experimental biosimilar of Roche Holding AG's
blockbuster breast cancer treatment Herceptin met the main goal
in a key study.
Pfizer tested the safety and effectiveness of the drug,
PF-05280014, in combination with chemotherapeutic agent
paclitaxel against Herceptin and paclitaxel in previously
untreated patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.
Biotech drugs such as Herceptin are made in living cells,
and then extracted and purified. They are more complex than
traditional drugs and cannot be copied with precision. Their
knock-off versions are called biosimilars and not generics.
Several companies are developing biosimilar versions of
top-selling biotech medicines.
The allure of biosimilars is clear, with insurers counting
on the steep discounts. U.S. pharmacy benefit managers are
already trimming brand-name drugs from their rosters.
