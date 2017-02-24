Pfizer subpoenaed in U.S. over patient assistance plans

Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.

In a regulatory filing, Pfizer said it received subpoenas in December 2015 and July 2016 related to groups that help cover patient co-payments for prescription drugs.

Pfizer said it has been "providing information to the government in response to these subpoenas."

Medicare is the U.S. government healthcare plan for seniors.

