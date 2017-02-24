Pfizer subpoenaed in U.S. over patient assistance plans

BRIEF-Divestco says Q1 revenue rose 27 pct to C$4.0 mln
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.
In a regulatory filing, Pfizer said it received subpoenas in December 2015 and July 2016 related to groups that help cover patient co-payments for prescription drugs.
Pfizer said it has been "providing information to the government in response to these subpoenas."
Medicare is the U.S. government healthcare plan for seniors.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Five men, including a Washington political consultant and a federal employee, were criminally charged on Wednesday with engaging in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.
* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock